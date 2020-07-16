Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $225,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $9,291,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.7% in the second quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

