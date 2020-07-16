Cooper Financial Group Invests $247,000 in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Novanta by 2,628.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after buying an additional 325,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $23,741,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 869,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,447,000 after buying an additional 97,739 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the first quarter worth about $7,514,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Novanta by 34.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 212,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 54,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $850,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,833 shares of company stock worth $2,820,416 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT opened at $104.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.99. Novanta Inc has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $115.33.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.61 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

