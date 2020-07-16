Cooper Financial Group Invests $228,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.