Cooper Financial Group Has $307,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after acquiring an additional 356,268 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,112,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,800,000 after purchasing an additional 77,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,065,000 after purchasing an additional 265,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,526,000 after buying an additional 49,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,792,000 after buying an additional 124,135 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.17. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

