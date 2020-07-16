Cooper Financial Group Decreases Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $3,571,041,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,687,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $7,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,269,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.76 on Thursday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The company had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.02%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

In related news, CFO Serena Wolfe bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

