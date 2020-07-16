Cooper Financial Group Buys Shares of 710 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 710 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,840,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $624,171,000 after acquiring an additional 829,865 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5,762.3% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 524,382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 515,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,035,405 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $282,790,000 after acquiring an additional 370,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $382.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $384.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total transaction of $67,029.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,588.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $433,947.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,571.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,513,638 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

