ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

HEPA opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

