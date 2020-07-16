Contrasting Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and SINO LD LTD/S (NYSE:SNLAY)

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Washington Prime Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 69.3%. SINO LD LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Washington Prime Group pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

70.1% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SINO LD LTD/S has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Prime Group and SINO LD LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group 1.99% 1.77% 0.30% SINO LD LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Washington Prime Group and SINO LD LTD/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group $661.48 million 0.20 $4.27 million $1.18 0.61 SINO LD LTD/S $1.37 billion 6.93 $1.79 billion N/A N/A

SINO LD LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Washington Prime Group and SINO LD LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 SINO LD LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Prime Group presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.62%. Given Washington Prime Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Washington Prime Group is more favorable than SINO LD LTD/S.

Summary

Washington Prime Group beats SINO LD LTD/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group and Shelby's Sugar Shop are registered trademarks of the Company. Trademark and patent registrations for Tangible are currently pending.

SINO LD LTD/S Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates in six divisions: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail buildings, industrial buildings, car parks, hotels, and residential buildings. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, notes issue, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, share investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2018, the company had a land bank of approximately 21.9 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

