Contrasting Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) and TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU)

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) and TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonica Brasil and TIM Participacoes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonica Brasil 10.92% 6.76% 4.31% TIM Participacoes 20.66% 8.88% 5.01%

8.2% of Telefonica Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of TIM Participacoes shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Telefonica Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. TIM Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Telefonica Brasil pays out 114.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TIM Participacoes pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TIM Participacoes has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Telefonica Brasil has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM Participacoes has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Telefonica Brasil and TIM Participacoes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonica Brasil 0 2 4 0 2.67 TIM Participacoes 0 2 3 0 2.60

Telefonica Brasil presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.86%. TIM Participacoes has a consensus target price of $28.38, suggesting a potential upside of 105.77%. Given TIM Participacoes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TIM Participacoes is more favorable than Telefonica Brasil.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telefonica Brasil and TIM Participacoes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonica Brasil $10.98 billion 1.39 $1.27 billion $0.69 13.07 TIM Participacoes $4.22 billion 1.58 $917.85 million $1.03 13.39

Telefonica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than TIM Participacoes. Telefonica Brasil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM Participacoes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TIM Participacoes beats Telefonica Brasil on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. Telefônica Brasil S.A. markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and telesales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Telefônica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP Telecomunicações Participações Ltda.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services. It also provides landline telephone services, domestic long-distance and international long-distance voice services, personal mobile services, and multimedia communication services. In addition, the company sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2018, it served a subscriber base of 55.9 million customers; and had approximately 12.2 thousand points of sale, including 156 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 310 thousand points of sales to access prepaid phone services through supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul Participações S.A. and changed its name to TIM Participações S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM Participações S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

