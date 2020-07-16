Contrasting SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) & HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY)

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) and HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SUPERDRY PLC/ADR and HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUPERDRY PLC/ADR $1.14 billion 0.14 -$128.47 million $0.47 4.28 HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR $6.18 billion 1.43 $258.51 million $2.51 33.77

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SUPERDRY PLC/ADR. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SUPERDRY PLC/ADR and HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUPERDRY PLC/ADR 1 1 1 0 2.00 HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SUPERDRY PLC/ADR and HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUPERDRY PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR 3.09% 4.62% 2.78%

Volatility & Risk

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR beats SUPERDRY PLC/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories. The Wholesale segment is involved in the ownership of brands; wholesale distribution of own brand products, such as clothing, footwear, and accessories; and trade sales. The company operates through 246 owned, 394 franchised, and 16 licensed stores; and 30 international Websites across covering 11 languages. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry Plc in January 2018. Superdry Plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays. It also offers photovoltaic related materials comprising conductive films; advanced films, RFID tags, foam products, and food wrap films; lithium-ion batteries materials, carbon brushes, and ceramics; resins, adhesives and tapes, and electrical insulating materials; base and process materials for printed wiring boards (PWBs); and white epoxy molding compounds for LED reflectors. In addition, the company provides automotive products consisting of molded plastics, poly-sheets, carbon sliding materials, SPD films, protective films, automotive batteries, and powder metal products; and industrial batteries and capacitors, as well as electrical equipment, including DC power supply units and systems, and uninterruptible power supply products. Further, it provides PWBs, such as high layer PWBs, high density multi wiring boards, and PWBs for IC testers; allergy diagnostic kits, tear total IgE detection kits, in-vitro diagnostic kits, and exosomal mRNA isolation kits, as well as regenerative medicine contract development and manufacturing services; and golf carts. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.

