Contrasting Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) & Blackhawk Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHWB)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Riverview Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riverview Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.27%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 25.05% 10.93% 1.34% Blackhawk Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $86.76 million 1.29 $15.75 million $0.69 7.14 Blackhawk Bancorp $43.67 million 1.54 $8.14 million N/A N/A

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, Vancouver, and Longview, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the bank has an asset value of 720,622 USD. It has generated a net income of 6,200 USD in December 31, 2017. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.