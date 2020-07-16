Contrasting Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) and WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) and Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WANT WANT CHINA/ADR and Greencore Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WANT WANT CHINA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Greencore Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WANT WANT CHINA/ADR and Greencore Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WANT WANT CHINA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Greencore Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greencore Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WANT WANT CHINA/ADR and Greencore Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WANT WANT CHINA/ADR $2.88 billion 3.28 $522.75 million $2.10 18.12 Greencore Group $1.85 billion 0.37 $135.32 million $0.81 7.65

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Greencore Group. Greencore Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WANT WANT CHINA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Greencore Group pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. WANT WANT CHINA/ADR pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greencore Group pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR beats Greencore Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WANT WANT CHINA/ADR

There is no company description available for Want Want China Holdings Ltd.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties. The company sells its products through grocery and other retailers, including supermarkets, as well as convenience stores. Greencore Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

