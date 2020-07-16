Contrasting 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Veritone (NYSE:VERI)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 8X8 and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -38.63% -57.92% -19.16% Veritone -118.27% -119.92% -52.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 8X8 and Veritone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 2 4 9 0 2.47 Veritone 1 0 4 0 2.60

8X8 presently has a consensus target price of $22.08, indicating a potential upside of 41.07%. Veritone has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.33%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Veritone.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Veritone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and Veritone’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $446.24 million 3.64 -$172.37 million ($1.29) -12.13 Veritone $49.65 million 6.23 -$62.08 million ($2.85) -4.01

Veritone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

8X8 beats Veritone on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies. Through a combination of open application program interface (API) and pre-built integrations, its solutions leverage critical customer context from internal data systems and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Its software product, branded as 8×8 Virtual Office, delivers voice as a service across the world. 8×8 Virtual Office enables a customer to use a single business phone number to place and receive calls from any supported device. It provides software to enable a multi-channel contact center under the 8×8 Virtual Contact Center brand. Its Virtual Office Meetings software solution is a tool for teams within the enterprise to meet and collaborate on a shared project.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media owners and broadcasters; legal and compliance markets, including consulting firms, managed services providers, large law firms and corporate legal departments, financial services, and healthcare and other companies; state, local, federal, and international law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, and other governmental agencies, as well as resellers and system integrators; and politics market, including political parties, elected officials and political campaigns, political action committees, and special interest groups. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

