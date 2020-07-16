Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,247,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after buying an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after buying an additional 2,775,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after buying an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $169.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $172.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.05, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

