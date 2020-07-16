Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.66.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,682.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.41. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

