Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,940 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,038,000 after purchasing an additional 287,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after purchasing an additional 751,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,613,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $687,798,000 after purchasing an additional 571,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $560,068,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.