Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Conduent in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conduent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conduent presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

CNDT stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. Conduent has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 55,560 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,281,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,379.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 16,434 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $34,018.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,961.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 86,994 shares of company stock valued at $163,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Conduent during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conduent by 73.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

