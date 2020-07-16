COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on COMSCORE in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.60.

SCOR stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. COMSCORE has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in COMSCORE by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,350,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in COMSCORE by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,556,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,923 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in COMSCORE by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,353,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in COMSCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in COMSCORE by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 441,912 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

