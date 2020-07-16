Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Down 5.6%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.97, 1,753,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,146,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Compugen alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.88 million, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 2.84.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Compugen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 308.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 176,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 133,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the first quarter valued at about $21,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.