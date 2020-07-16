Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.84. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $26.37.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $333.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.97 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 131,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,940.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 192,350 shares of company stock worth $3,079,640. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

