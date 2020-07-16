Comparing Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) and GalianoGoldInc . (OTCMKTS:GAU)

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) and Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and Select Sands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million 2.17 -$167.93 million $0.01 158.00 Select Sands $4.36 million 0.32 -$9.25 million N/A N/A

Select Sands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GalianoGoldInc ..

Risk and Volatility

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Sands has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GalianoGoldInc . and Select Sands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 2 0 3.00 Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A

GalianoGoldInc . currently has a consensus price target of $2.35, suggesting a potential upside of 48.73%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than Select Sands.

Profitability

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and Select Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 15.29% 15.07% Select Sands -155.35% -53.64% -36.51%

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . beats Select Sands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp. and changed its name to Select Sands Corp. in November 2014. Select Sands Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

