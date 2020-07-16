Comparing Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPHD)

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) and Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Luminex alerts:

80.4% of Luminex shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Luminex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Nephros shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Luminex and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminex -1.81% -1.25% -1.08% Nephros -52.25% -56.46% -36.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Luminex and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminex 1 0 1 0 2.00 Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luminex currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.18%. Given Luminex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Luminex is more favorable than Nephros.

Risk and Volatility

Luminex has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luminex and Nephros’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminex $334.64 million 4.60 -$3.84 million ($0.21) -160.10 Nephros $5.69 million 10.10 -$3.40 million ($0.54) -13.87

Nephros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luminex. Luminex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nephros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Luminex beats Nephros on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market. The company also provides MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays; IDEAS, an image analysis software; and xTAG assays and products to identify the causative agent for respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, as well as IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping and pharmacogenetic assays used to profile genetic mutations related to drug metabolism. In addition, it offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables, such as ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, ARIES group A strep assays, ARIES bordetella assays, ARIES GBS assay, and ARIES C. difficile assays; and VERIGENE test cartridges, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. The company serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.