Comparing Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and TransGlobe Energy (NYSE:TGA)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and TransGlobe Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $108.22 million 4.57 -$69.06 million $3.37 2.46 TransGlobe Energy $278.93 million 0.15 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

TransGlobe Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. TransGlobe Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimbell Royalty Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TransGlobe Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kimbell Royalty Partners and TransGlobe Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 9 1 3.00 TransGlobe Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus price target of $15.15, indicating a potential upside of 82.97%. TransGlobe Energy has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 579.12%. Given TransGlobe Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransGlobe Energy is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -91.23% 5.97% 4.69% TransGlobe Energy -23.04% 2.06% 1.42%

Summary

TransGlobe Energy beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 86,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 38,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

