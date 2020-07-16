Comparing First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and Metropolitan Bank (NASDAQ:MCB)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Metropolitan Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 15.10% 8.51% 0.63% Metropolitan Bank 18.29% 9.39% 0.84%

Volatility & Risk

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Metropolitan Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp $164.20 million 0.90 $25.24 million $2.51 5.98 Metropolitan Bank $140.41 million 1.72 $29.69 million $3.56 8.20

Metropolitan Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Internet Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metropolitan Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Internet Bancorp and Metropolitan Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Metropolitan Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 71.00%. Metropolitan Bank has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.36%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Metropolitan Bank.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats First Internet Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate, investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, term, small installment, home improvement, home equity, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, public and healthcare finance, lines of credit, and letters of credit to individuals and commercial customers. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and offers municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it provides corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company offers its services through its Website, www.firstib.com. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial, construction, multifamily, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions, such as wire transfers, ACH, and foreign exchange conversion, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

