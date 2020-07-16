Comparing Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) and Halcón Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ)

Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) and Halcón Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Natural Gas and Halcón Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Natural Gas 11.07% 16.21% 4.35% Halcón Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12%

5.9% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.6% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Halcón Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbon Natural Gas and Halcón Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Natural Gas $116.63 million 0.06 $1.10 million N/A N/A Halcón Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A

Carbon Natural Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halcón Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Carbon Natural Gas and Halcón Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Halcón Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Carbon Natural Gas beats Halcón Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carbon Natural Gas Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 2,600 net wells and royalty interests located in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 189,000 net developed acres and approximately 222,400 net undeveloped acres located in the Appalachian basin. The company also owned working interests in 29 net coalbed methane wells in the Illinois Basin; had a leasehold position in approximately 1,900 net developed acres and approximately 58,000 net undeveloped acres. In addition, it owned working interests in 200 net wells; and had leasehold positions in approximately 2,300 net developed acres, as well as approximately 8,000 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

Halcón Resources Company Profile

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

