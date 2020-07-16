COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFRUY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.92. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

