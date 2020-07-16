Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €4.40 by Jefferies Financial Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €4.40 ($4.94) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €3.40 ($3.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.72 ($5.31).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CBK stock opened at €4.71 ($5.29) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.33. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €2.80 ($3.15) and a 12-month high of €6.83 ($7.68). The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.01.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.