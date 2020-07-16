Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sells $2,010,542.40 in Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 26,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $2,010,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,175,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

On Friday, July 10th, Sarah Bany sold 27,398 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $2,074,576.56.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Sarah Bany sold 13,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,000,220.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,008,500.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $991,500.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Sarah Bany sold 13,158 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $1,010,008.08.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Sarah Bany sold 1,474 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,920.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $1,002,375.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Sarah Bany sold 195 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Sarah Bany sold 5,813 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $501,080.60.

On Friday, June 5th, Sarah Bany sold 10,998 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $947,807.64.

COLM stock opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.76.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $43,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.