Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CXP. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 99,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,656,000 after buying an additional 39,273 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 78,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 788,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 35,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXP opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

