Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CLCT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Collectors Universe from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Get Collectors Universe alerts:

Shares of CLCT opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.14 million, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.63. Collectors Universe has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 50.87%.

In other Collectors Universe news, Director Albert J. Moyer sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $84,864.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,490.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $159,584.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,691.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLCT. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,630,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 68.0% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 147,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 59,834 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 1,289.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.