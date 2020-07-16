Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) PT Set at C$0.17 by Fundamental Research

Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) received a C$0.17 price objective from Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Colibri Resource has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and a P/E ratio of -42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.
Colibri Resource Company Profile
