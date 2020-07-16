Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) PT Set at C$0.17 by Fundamental Research

Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) received a C$0.17 price objective from Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Colibri Resource has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and a P/E ratio of -42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Colibri Resource Company Profile

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Pilar gold project that covers an area of 145 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

