Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,994 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

