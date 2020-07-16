Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.