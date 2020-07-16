Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Cut by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,416,210,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $829,740,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $583,948,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,929 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

