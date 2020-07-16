Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CODX. BidaskClub cut Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $18.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.45 million, a P/E ratio of -54.88 and a beta of -2.56.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 334.58% and a negative return on equity of 81.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Serbin sold 25,000 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $450,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,367,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $493,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $114,000. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

