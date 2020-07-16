CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 24,476.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

CNO opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.32.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $717.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNO. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

