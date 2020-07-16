CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCNE. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $250.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter F. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,097.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah Dick Pontzer acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $44,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,906.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,524 shares of company stock valued at $106,111 over the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

