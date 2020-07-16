CNB Bank Trims Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CNB Bank reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,730,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,516 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

