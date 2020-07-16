CNB Bank Takes $71,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1,023.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.