CNB Bank Sells 847 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CNB Bank cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 28,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.2% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,070 shares of company stock worth $4,102,128 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.56.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

