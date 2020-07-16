CNB Bank Sells 546 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CNB Bank lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,844,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,217,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,968,000 after buying an additional 749,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,644,000 after buying an additional 409,377 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 59.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,063,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,264,000 after buying an additional 394,642 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

