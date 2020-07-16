CNB Bank Sells 366 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

CNB Bank trimmed its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,675,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after acquiring an additional 960,412 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,154,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,045.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 775,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,669,000 after acquiring an additional 739,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

ALXN opened at $108.57 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $125.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

