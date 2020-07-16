CNB Bank Sells 203 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

CNB Bank decreased its position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.07.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $92.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,549.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.42.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

