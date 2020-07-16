CNB Bank Sells 200 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CNB Bank lowered its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of KLA by 9.5% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $199.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.69. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $207.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Barclays began coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.22.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $444,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $26,460.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,525,393 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.