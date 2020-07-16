CNB Bank Sells 1,100 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CNB Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,620,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,973 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,948,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 590,424 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.