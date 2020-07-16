CNB Bank Sells 1,045 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CNB Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

IEFA stock opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

