CNB Bank Reduces Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CNB Bank reduced its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in eBay by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,019 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,466,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

