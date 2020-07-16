CNB Bank Purchases 37 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

CNB Bank lifted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 183.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

SPGI opened at $346.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $356.79.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

