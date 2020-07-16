CNB Bank Makes New $28,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

CNB Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

