CNB Bank Invests $96,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

